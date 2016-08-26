BAUER MEDIA APPOINTS JUDY TAYLOR AS QUEENSLAND HEAD OF SALES

Bauer Media is delighted to announce the appointment of highly experienced media executive Judy Taylor as Queensland head of sales.

She joins from APN Outdoor Brisbane where she was sales manager and prior to that was Queensland media sales director at APN’s Australian Regional Media for almost three years. Taylor makes a return to magazines after spending more than 13 years working at Pacific Magazines as its Queensland sales director and had a successful stint on the agency side before transitioning to media.

Jo Clasby, NSW and QLD sales director said: “Judy’s extensive media sales career and exceptional leadership made her the perfect choice to lead our Queensland operations. We’re thrilled she’s bringing her passion for the industry, outstanding market relationships and ability to drive market leading solutions to Bauer Media.”

Taylor added: “There is no other media company with the credentials of Bauer Media and I am thrilled to be joining a very passionate and professional group of individuals, particularly during this next phase of growth. I'm especially excited about the many possibilities to elevate our clients' brands across all platforms and to build meaningful connections with consumers.”

She starts in the role on Monday, August 29.