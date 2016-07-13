BEAUTYDIRECTORY LAUNCHES INFLUENCER NETWORK

LONGSTANDING INDUSTRY LEADER BEAUTYDIRECTORY LAUNCHES

BEAUTY AND HEALTH INFLUENCER NETWORK

20 July 2016

Bauer Media owned BEAUTYDIRECTORY, Australia’s leading website for beauty and health media, PR agencies and brands, has launched an Influencer Network to connect brands with social media influencers to bring campaigns to life.

The BEAUTYDIRECTORY team team has started work on campaigns for Schwarzkopf and Kosmeaa and will work with brands to recruit targeted beauty and health influencers to create and execute campaigns.

“As the industry evolves and we continue to think how we can best serve our commercial partners and media, this is a natural progression for BEAUTYDIRECTORY. Connecting beauty and health brands with targeted media is our area of expertise and what we’ve been doing it for over 16 years. Along with being an essential information resource for the industry, it’s what we do best,” said Michelle Blancato, General Manager, BEAUTYDIRECTORY.

“The service assists brands who want to create influencer marketing campaigns but may not have the resources, time or media knowledge to do so. It’s a great opportunity for beauty and health influencers too. With the help of BEAUTYDIRECTORY, influencers can connect and work with household beauty brands and build their portfolio of brand collaborations.”

The network will not manage influencer talent, instead it will work with bands or their agencies on a campaign basis, although BEAUTYDIRECTORY will work with influencers who have representation.

Speaking of its campaign, Janet Thomas, brand manager at Schwarzkoph said: “We turned to BEAUTYDIRECTORY to work with one of our brands recently; their influencer network package really ticked all the boxes for what we needed to achieve, providing us with straightforward, usable resources for us to support our brand in the marketplace.”

Blancato continued: “There are various influencer offerings in the market, but we’ll be sticking to our longstanding connections within the beauty and health industry that make us the natural go-to for this type of project-specific collaboration. If you want a professionally managed campaign involving beauty and health influencers, we’re your go-to.”

BEAUTYDIRECTORY is the sister site of beautyheaven, Australia’s number one beauty and health website.

-ENDS-

For more information or to interview Michelle Blancato:

Tim Addington | TAG PR | tim.addington@tagpr.com.au | 0405 904 287