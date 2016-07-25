BAUERWORKS' IN THE BLACK WINS DOUBLE AT GLOBAL CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS

BauerWorks’ INTHEBLACK, produced for CPA Australia, has taken out two awards at the prestigious Content Marketing Awards, including best Association Publication for the second year running.



In addition to winning the Association Publication of the Year once again, the monthly title also took out the Best Regularly Featured Column or Section for The Strategist.



The Content Marketing Awards include 76 categories recognising all aspects of content marketing from strategy, distribution, design and editorial. A panel of judges chose the ‘best of the best’ in content marketing excellence from more than 1,300 entries from around the world.



BauerWorks executive general manager Eugene Varricchio said: “INTHEBLACK is a great example of how by closely collaborating with our valued partners CPA Australia, together, we can produce a publication that is truly world class, as these awards recognise. I want to thank CPA Australia for their support and our team for their continued dedication.”



David Walker, editor INTHEBLACK added: “We are delighted that for the second year running INTHEBLACK has been named Association Publication of the Year. It’s a great achievement and testament to the strong working relationship with CPA Australia.”



In addition to winning at the Content Marketing Awards in the US, INTHEBLACK has six finalists at the Publish Awards including finalist in Association Magazine of the Year.



Joe Pulizzi, founder of the US-based Content Marketing Institute said: “Each year I am impressed with the calibre of work that is submitted, and this year is no exception. One of the things that really stood out this year was that marketers are truly starting to understand the approach of content marketing, and seeing real return on investment that is driving future marketing decisions. It’s easy to say that this was our best class ever.”



BauerWorks is a leading brand publisher in Australia and partners with brands such as CPA Australia, Myer, Telstra and Westfield to build audiences and drive commercial outcomes.







