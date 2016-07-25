News

BAUERWORKS' IN THE BLACK WINS DOUBLE AT GLOBAL CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS

BauerWorks’ INTHEBLACK, produced for CPA Australia, has taken out two awards at the prestigious Content Marketing Awards, including best Association Publication for the second year running.

In addition to winning the Association Publication of the Year once again, the monthly title also took out the Best Regularly Featured Column or Section for The Strategist.

The Content Marketing Awards include 76 categories recognising all aspects of content marketing from strategy, distribution, design and editorial. A panel of judges chose the ‘best of the best’ in content marketing excellence from more than 1,300 entries from around the world.

BauerWorks executive general manager Eugene Varricchio said: “INTHEBLACK is a great example of how by closely collaborating with our valued partners CPA Australia, together, we can produce a publication that is truly world class, as these awards recognise. I want to thank CPA Australia for their support and our team for their continued dedication.”

David Walker, editor INTHEBLACK added: “We are delighted that for the second year running INTHEBLACK has been named Association Publication of the Year. It’s a great achievement and testament to the strong working relationship with CPA Australia.”

In addition to winning at the Content Marketing Awards in the US, INTHEBLACK has six finalists at the Publish Awards including finalist in Association Magazine of the Year.

Joe Pulizzi, founder of the US-based Content Marketing Institute said: “Each year I am impressed with the calibre of work that is submitted, and this year is no exception. One of the things that really stood out this year was that marketers are truly starting to understand the approach of content marketing, and seeing real return on investment that is driving future marketing decisions. It’s easy to say that this was our best class ever.”

BauerWorks is a leading brand publisher in Australia and partners with brands such as CPA Australia, Myer, Telstra and Westfield to build audiences and drive commercial outcomes.




 

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER WITHDRAWS FROM AMAA; ADDS EMMA TO AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT

Announcement

TV WEEK announces Dannii Minogue as 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador
Announcement

BELLE LAUNCHES SMART SPACES AS APARTMENT LIVING BOOMS
Announcement

BAUERWORKS BUILDS INSIGHTS & DIGITAL WITH TWO HIRES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit