BAUER MEDIA’S MONEY MAGAZINE AND ASFA PARTNER TO LAUNCH ‘SUPER BOOSTER DAY’

A major initiative to encourage Australian women to make a pledge to boost their superannuation powered by Bauer Media’s leading brands for women.

Bauer Media’s Money magazine has partnered with ASFA (Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia) to launch ‘Super Booster Day’ an initiative urging all Australians to “make a pledge” at www.superboosterday.com.au before September 15 to top up their super.

While Super Booster Day is targeting all Australians, nine in ten women today retire with inadequate savings. Bauer Media, Australia’s number one magazine publisher will integrate the campaign across its portfolio of leading brands for women including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, COSMOPOLITAN, OK!, Homes+, Australian House & Garden, Real Living and NW in addition to Rugby League Week, Men’s Style and Empire.

The campaign is supported by commercial partners AMP, ANZ, BT, MLC, QSuper, REST, Sunsuper and UniSuper.

The Super Booster Day campaign, which will run from Thursday, July 7 to Thursday, September 15, aims to increase the number of Australians making extra super contributions from 7% by informing them of the long-term benefits and encouraging them to take action before September 15.

The specially created website www.superboosterday.com.au features a video content series from Super Booster Day ambassadors Effie Zahos (editor, Money magazine), Pauline Vamos (CEO, ASFA), Paul Clitheroe (chairman of the Australian government’s Financial Literacy Board), Ross Greenwood (Nine Network’s finance editor and host of 2GB Money News) and Sam Henderson (financial adviser and host of Sky News Business’ Your Money Your Call – Super). The site also houses a range of information, including super factsheets, links to Super Guru calculators and the ASFA Retirement Standard figures for a comfortable lifestyle in post-work years, as well as a three-step guide to make a pledge and pay yourself forward.

ASFA CEO Pauline Vamos says: “There’s no doubt that women have a much bigger task in saving for their future, with around 90% of women retiring today with inadequate savings to fund a comfortable lifestyle throughout their retirement.

“It’s important that women take the simple steps to help boost their super. This will help them catch up on the savings they may have missed, for example when taking time out to have a family.”

Money magazine editor Effie Zahos says you can boost your super with a regular contribution from pre-tax income or a one-off amount such as your tax refund.

“Small amounts can make a big difference. Just adding $10 a week to your super could boost your future wealth by $35,333 if you are 35* years old,” she says.

“With a shortfall of nearly $25,000 a year between the full age pension and what it costs for couples ($20,000 for singles) to have a comfortable lifestyle in retirement, it’s time to take control today and reap the massive benefits of boosting your super now.”

