MYER PARTNER WITH BAUER MEDIA AS HEADLINE SPONSOR OF RUNWAY WEEKEND

Bauer Media is delighted to announce Myer as the headline sponsor of Runway Weekend 2016, Australia’s biggest celebration of fashion and beauty being held in Sydney on 26-27 August.

The two-day ultimate fashion and beauty extravaganza takes place in Pitt St Mall and Westfield Sydney, in partnership with Westfield Brandspace, with activations from Bauer Media brands COSMOPOLITAN, ELLE, and The Australian Women’s Weekly. There will also be runway shows every 30 minutes featuring Australia’s top designers, insider workshops, free beauty makeovers and the opportunity to meet the fashion industry's biggest experts throughout the Pitt St precinct.

Myer will leverage Bauer’s portfolio of leading women’s brands during Runway Weekend to showcase the latest season’s collections by connecting directly with the highly engaged audience.

Daniel Bracken, Myer chief merchandise and customer officer, deputy CEO said partnering with Bauer Media for Runway Weekend is a perfect fit. “Myer is excited to be the new principal partner of Runway Weekend for 2016. Our focus is on delivering wonderful experiences that combine wanted brands with the theatre of shopping that we know our customers love. Runway Weekend is the ultimate fashion and beauty customer experience with free Myer runway shows, interactive pop-up activations and installations. The event brings to life Australia’s most loved fashion and lifestyle magazine brands in an exciting showcase of new season Myer designer collections and contemporary brands to inspire our customers.”  

Simon Davies, director of media solutions at Bauer Media added: “Last year’s Runway Weekend was a huge success with thousands of people attending over the two days, and in 2016 it promises to be even bigger. Connecting brands to our audience is what Bauer does best, whether that be through magazines, digital or live experiences and we’re thrilled that Myer are partnering with us for this year’s festival of fashion and beauty.”

Runway Weekend is a free event and is powered by Australia’s best loved magazine brands including COSMOPOLITAN, ELLE and The Australian Women’s Weekly and supported by Harper’s BAZAAR, Shop Til You Drop, OK!,Woman’s Day, Dolly and NW.

