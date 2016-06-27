ELLE LAUNCHES AUSTRALIAN FIRST WITH SPLIT MAG COVERS

In an Australian first, ELLE magazine will release a lift-and-flip cover starring supermodel Gemma Ward, allowing readers to create a host of different beauty looks in one special collector’s edition.

The July issue of ELLE features a unique mix-and-match cover consisting of five on-trend beauty looks split to enable each reader to create a possible 35 different combinations. Gemma Ward, arguably the most recognisable fashion face and one of Australia’s biggest modelling exports, is unmistakable despite the transformations.

The gamification of the cover encourages women to engage with the ELLE brand and demonstrates Bauer Media’s continued commitment to innovation in magazines and creating meaningful connections with our consumers via premium content across all channels.

ELLE Australia editor-in-chief Justine Cullen said: “Since launching almost three years ago, ELLE Australia has always sought to innovate. Traditionally, a magazine’s cover has been sacred ground, but I loved the idea of pushing the boundaries to get our audience to engage with the cover beyond the cover lines.

“Of course, a cover is just a means to an end – its job is to make you pick up the magazine and discover the world of smart features and inspiring fashion inside. But with this execution playing into our ever-growing obsession with beauty, with gamification and nostalgia, it’s also just straight-up fun in its own right.”

The July issue of ELLE Australia with the cover line “The many faces of Gemma Ward” goes on sale from Monday June 27.