News

ELLE LAUNCHES AUSTRALIAN FIRST WITH SPLIT MAG COVERS

In an Australian first, ELLE magazine will release a lift-and-flip cover starring supermodel Gemma Ward, allowing readers to create a host of different beauty looks in one special collector’s edition.

The July issue of ELLE features a unique mix-and-match cover consisting of five on-trend beauty looks split to enable each reader to create a possible 35 different combinations. Gemma Ward, arguably the most recognisable fashion face and one of Australia’s biggest modelling exports, is unmistakable despite the transformations.

The gamification of the cover encourages women to engage with the ELLE brand and demonstrates Bauer Media’s continued commitment to innovation in magazines and creating meaningful connections with our consumers via premium content across all channels.

ELLE Australia editor-in-chief Justine Cullen said: “Since launching almost three years ago, ELLE Australia has always sought to innovate. Traditionally, a magazine’s cover has been sacred ground, but I loved the idea of pushing the boundaries to get our audience to engage with the cover beyond the cover lines.

“Of course, a cover is just a means to an end – its job is to make you pick up the magazine and discover the world of smart features and inspiring fashion inside. But with this execution playing into our ever-growing obsession with beauty, with gamification and nostalgia, it’s also just straight-up fun in its own right.”

The July issue of ELLE Australia with the cover line “The many faces of Gemma Ward” goes on sale from Monday June 27.

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER WITHDRAWS FROM AMAA; ADDS EMMA TO AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT

Announcement

TV WEEK announces Dannii Minogue as 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador
Announcement

BELLE LAUNCHES SMART SPACES AS APARTMENT LIVING BOOMS
Announcement

BAUERWORKS BUILDS INSIGHTS & DIGITAL WITH TWO HIRES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit