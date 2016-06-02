BAUER STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS WITH INTEGRATED SALES TEAM

Bauer Media has today announced the integration of its advertising sales teams to deliver enhanced service, flexibility and outcomes for commercial partners leveraging Bauer’s broad portfolio of brands.

Following an organisational review, print and digital sales teams from Bauer Media and Bauer Xcel Media, along with media solutions, brands and categories and implementation teams, will be brought together to create a united, simplified and strengthened commercial operation.

The change will create a seamless process for customers from strategy, ideation through to campaign delivery. The existing agency and direct sales team structure will continue. Andreas Schoo, interim CEO said: “Bauer Media is committed to delivering the best and most responsive experience for our commercial partners wanting to access audiences through our magazines, digital and live experience platforms.

“Our new sales model will enable even greater flexibility and agility in responding to customer needs by providing a single point of contact for clients that will enhance their experience as well as producing more strategic and integrated advertising solutions.”

Carl Hammerschmidt, managing director of Bauer Xcel Media added: “Due to the increased demand for Bauer’s digital solutions and integrated briefs, it makes sense to evolve our services to meet the customer needs. At a time when digital is such an integral part of client’s plans, it is essential to have the capability, in-depth knowledge and ownership of digital across the entire Bauer sales operation.”

The new integrated structure, to be led by director of sales Fiorella Di Santo, comes into effect from July 4.