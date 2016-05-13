News

THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY IS THE MOST READ MAGAZINE ACROSS PRINT AND DIGITAL

Bauer Media welcomes the enhanced cross-device and cross-platform audience data released by Roy Morgan Research which shows the total audience for titles including The Australian Women’s Weekly and COSMOPOLITAN continue to experience growth.

Bauer is the first publisher in Australia to fully implement Roy Morgan’s total online audience solution which provides the most accurate profile of our readers’ online behaviour across platforms, operating systems and devices for all of brands.

When added to Roy Morgan’s readership data, Bauer Media can now give advertisers and agencies a comprehensive view of the combined audience size across print and digital.

The quarterly figures released today show The Australian Women’s Weekly with a de-duplicated multi-platform reach of 2.07 million people monthly and COSMOPOLITAN with 503,000 readers – equivalent to the readership level of both titles in 2012.

Woman’s Day has a total cross platform audience of 1.498 million, Gourmet Traveller 449,000; Australian Geographic 749,000 and ELLE 211,000.

Andreas Schoo, Interim CEO at Bauer Media said: “The new audience measurement platform from Roy Morgan means we can give advertisers the clearest view yet of the total audience size for all our titles across magazines and digital combined. As a multi-platform business this data reliably shows the continued strength of our brands in reaching consumers on the channels of their choice.

“Our customers have been asking for this detailed audience data and we have worked closely with Roy Morgan to develop this innovative metric.

“Bauer Media is the first publisher in Australia to offer this level of insight and we will shortly be revealing further enhancements for advertisers that will transform the way magazines are planned and measured against ROI.”

