JANE WATERHOUSE TO LEAD CONSUMER AT BAUER XCEL

Experienced digital publisher, entrepreneur and women’s marketing specialist Jane Waterhouse has been appointed general manager for consumer at Bauer Xcel Media.

Waterhouse will assume business ownership of key products in the Bauer Xcel digital Women’s Network including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, Food to Love, Homes to Love, Gourmet Traveller and Australian Geographic, and oversee their strategic growth from an audience, product and commercial perspective.



A commercially astute business leader, Waterhouse has an extensive track record in publishing, marketing and advertising and joins Bauer Xcel from Sister Communications a marketing agency she founded seven years ago that specialises in engaging with women. Recently she was CEO of We Magazines publisher of The Hoopla and has also held senior editorial and marketing roles at ACP Magazines (now Bauer Media) on titles including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day and Weight Watchers. Waterhouse was also co-founder and CEO of New Moon Design which became Moon Communications and was later sold to STW.

Bauer Xcel is Bauer Media’s global digital division and has been operating in Australia for just over a year. It has 4.5 million unique browsers a month across its Women’s Network and Trader Media.

Carl Hammerschmidt, managing director of Bauer Xcel Media said: “Jane’s experience and appointment provide a great opportunity for us to continue to scale our digital audiences and revenue streams, and make Bauer the number one destination for women in Australia. We’re delighted to be welcoming her to the team.”

Waterhouse said: “I am very excited by the opportunity to evolve Bauer's premium brands in the digital environment, grow audiences and bring commercial and innovative solutions to advertisers.”

She will start in the role on 2 May.