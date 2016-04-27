GOURMET TRAVELLER WINS BAUER INTERNATIONAL COVER OF THE MONTH

Australia’s Gourmet Traveller magazine scoops the pool in Bauer’s International Cover of the Month, competing against titles from Bauer USA, UK, New Zealand and Australia.

Gourmet Traveller’s chocolate special, which appeared in the March issue, was nominated by Bauer Australia interim CEO Andreas Schoo and judged by a panel of Bauer International senior executives including Dietmar Otti, President Western Europe/USA, Dennis Draber, Brand Manager International, Stephanie Saible, Editor-in-Chief of Woman’s World (US), and Phil Alexander, Editor-in-Chief of MOJO (UK).

The judges said: “The main subject, chocolate, is beautifully executed on the cover of the Australian Gourmet Traveller. In true Gourmet Traveller fashion, the editorial team has given brownies a delicious twist. The photography is so mouth-watering you want to grab those brownies right off the cover.”

New Zealand’s Listener and Closer (US) tied for the title of Bauer International Cover of the Month – Weekly.

Anthea Loucas Bosha, Editor-in-Chief of Australian Gourmet Traveller, will join the judging panel for the next round of awards, which were introduced in 2016.