EXCLUSIVE POLL – AUSTRALIA WANTS YOUNG ROYALS

As the Queen celebrates her 90th birthday, an exclusive poll has revealed Australians prefer Prince William and even toddler Prince George to become our future head of state.

The Australian Women’s Weekly commissioned OmniPoll to conduct an independent nationwide survey and the results appear exclusively in the magazine’s May issue, out on Thursday, April 14.

Only 25% are happy with Prince Charles as our future King, while 49% prefer Prince William. And despite where our political leaders currently stand, only 35% of regular Australians want to sack the Queen and become a republic.

“From our survey, the Queen’s popularity is certainly in no doubt,” says Acting Editor-in-Chief Juliet Rieden. “The results are rough on Charles, who has a deep-seated personal relationship with Australia, but his image has never fully recovered from the tragic death of Diana.

“So, while it’s unlikely Charles will step aside, ultimately, it could be his son and grandson who secure his position.”

THE KING AND US - KEY FINDINGS

For the first time in history, Australia’s Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and all the state and territory premiers support a republic. According to the survey, however, only 35% of those questioned want to dismiss the Queen and declare Australia a republic, 39% are in favour of the status quo and 26% are undecided.

Support for becoming a republic is weakest in Tasmania (18% for a republic), while Western Australians are keenest to lose the Queen (38% for a republic).

Just 25% of respondents are in favour of Charles becoming our King and head of state, while 49% prefer Prince William. Even toddler Prince George outpolls Charles, with 32% happy to see the youngster as our head of state in the future.

Of those unhappy with Prince Charles as our future head of state, almost half (47%) felt it was time to cut ties with the monarchy after the Queen’s reign ends, while 30% of this group declared they didn’t want Camilla Parker-Bowles to be Queen of Australia.

While it’s no surprise that the older generation has a close affinity with the monarchy, only 23% of 18- to 24-year-olds supported a republic.

OmniPoll surveyed a cross-section of more than 1200 Australians over the age of 18, with sample quotas for each state, city and regional areas, gender and age.

The Queen turns 90 on April 21. She has been on the cover of The Australian Women’s Weekly more than 60 times. The last time was in 1982. She is on the cover of the May issue, along with Prince William and Prince George, on sale on Thursday, April 14.

INTERVIEWS:

To arrange an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly Managing Editor Michelle Endacott or to get more detailed survey results, contact Kate Neroni on kneroni@bauer-media.com.au or (02)9282 8120. Acting Editor-In-Chief Juliet Rieden will be available for interview from Monday, April 18. If outside business hours, contact Michelle Endacott on mendacott@bauer-media.com.au or 0403 077 527.

SURVEY BREAKDOWN OF KEY STATISTICS

Of those respondents who want Australia to become a republic, this is their reasoning:

56% of Australians 18-24 stated that the monarchy is an out-dated tradition, compared to 36% of Australians over 65

18% of Australians 25-34 agree with the statement that the monarchy is too expensive, compared to 7% of Australians 50-64

Of those respondents who want to keep the monarchy, this is why:

63% of Australians 50-64 agree that “The ties to Australia's British past are part of who we are”, compared to 41% of Australians 25-34

84% of respondents who live in Tasmania agree that “The ties to Australia's British past are part of who we are”, compared to 52% of respondents who live in SA/NT

Would you be happy for Prince Charles to become our King and head of state?

50% of Australians 35-49 answered No, compared to 35% of Australians who are 18-24

36% of respondents who live in Tasmania answered Yes, compared to 21% of respondents who live in SA/NT

Which one of these reasons, if any, is the most important in you being happy for Prince Charles to become Australia's head of state?

36% of Australians who live in metropolitan areas agree he will do a great job, compared to 24% of Australians in regional Australia

45% of Australians who are over 65 agree that “He has a special relationship with Australia”, compared to 28% of Australians 18-24

43% of respondents who live in Tasmania agree that “He has a special relationship with Australia”, compared to 28% of respondents who live in SA/NT

Which one of these reasons, if any, is the most important in you not being happy for Prince Charles to become Australia's head of state?

36% of Australians over 65 agree that “I don't want Camilla Parker-Bowles to be Queen of Australia”, compared to 24% of Australians 25-34

53% of Australians over 65 agree that “After the Queen it's time for Australia to cut ties with the monarchy”, compared to 40% of Australians 35-49

33% of Australians with no children in the household agree that “I don't want Camilla Parker-Bowles to be Queen of Australia”, compared to 24% of households with children.

Would you like Prince William to be our King and head of state?

52% of Australians who live in Queensland answered Yes, compared to 40% of Australians who live in SA/NT

Do you want Prince George to be our King and head of state at some time in the future?