CLAIRE ASKEW NAMED COSMOPOLITAN EDITOR

Bauer Media has today announced the promotion of Claire Askew to editor of COSMOPOLITAN.

Askew has more than 15 years of experience working in womens’s magazine and has been deputy editor of the title for more than two years. She was also deputy editor of the UK edition and has held senior editorial roles on Woman’s Day and CLEO.

Marina Go, general manager Hearst Australia and publisher of Bauer Media’s young women’s portfolio said: “Claire is a highly experienced editor and understands the COSMOPOLITAN brand inside and out having worked on it both in Australia and the UK. There is no one better to lead it on the next exciting chapter that will ensure we continue to connect with our readers wherever they want to engage with us.”

Askew added: “I'm delighted to be taking on the role of editor of COSMOPOLITAN. It will be a huge privilege to edit such an iconic magazine and to be following in the footsteps of some brilliant editors who have helped create a brand that has such an inspiring impact on women's lives.”

Askew will start in the role immediately.