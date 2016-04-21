News

BAUER CHARGES INTO TOP TEN MEDIA COMPANY REPRESENTATION RANKINGS

Adnews has released its Media Company representation rankings with Bauer Media making the Top Ten List of Australia’s best performing media companies.

The representation rankings which cover the last 12 months are dominated by Publishers with the top 8 spots taken by newspaper and magazine publishing groups as well as radio and tv broadcast companies.

Google which came in eighth last year, dropped to ninth this year and is the only digital-only player in the top ten.

Representation scores are accumulated from awards for the sales arm of media companies but points are also awarded for industry programs that recognise work and content such as The Logies, The Walkleys and the Australian Magazine Awards, which Bauer Media dominated in 2015.

