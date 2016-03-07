THE NEW ONLINE DESTINATION FOR AUSTRALIA’S STYLISH MEN

Bauer Media today announces that Men’s Style, the go-to magazine for the modern Australian man, has launched mensstyle.com.au with supporting partners Ben Sherman, Cartier and Henkell.

The website completes Men’s Style’s multi-platform offer and sits alongside the quarterly magazine, fortnightly eDM, its strong presence on social media and the prestigious Men of Influence and Men of Style events.

Mensstyle.com.au will present highly curated content which reflects the masthead’s key pillars of fashion, watches, fragrances and grooming, motoring, events, lifestyle and more. Exclusive video and stills content will make this an essential destination for the contemporary Australian man.

Cornelia Schulze, publisher of Men’s Style said: “I am very excited to be adding yet another channel of communication to the Men’s Style brand. Our social reach has grown dramatically over the past twelve months, so adding another stylish, but focused digital offering was a logical next step. Market feedback has been excellent and we are very happy to launch this site with the support of a range of outstanding brand partners.”

Men’s Style editor Michael Pickering added: “The launch of mensstyle.com.au completes the 360-degree picture for the title and allows us to keep our audience more regularly updated on the things they already love the magazine for – our considered edit for their stylish modern lifestyle – as well as offering different and exclusive content that complements the print title.”

The launch of mensstyle.com.au coincides with the Autumn edition of Men’s Style which goes on sale today.