CLAUDINE HALL APPOINTED HEAD OF TRADE MARKETING

Bauer Media is pleased to announced that Claudine Hall has been appointed as head of

trade marketing.

Hall was previously trade marketing director – media solutions at Fairfax Media for more

than two years and has extensive experience in radio and television, working at Network

Ten, Australian Radio Network, Arena TV and NOVA Entertainment.

She will be responsible for driving trade marketing initiatives across all of Bauer Media’s

multi-platform media brands and Bauer’s digital division, Bauer Xcel Media.

Simon Davies, director of media solutions at Bauer Media said: “Claudine has considerable

experience in the media industry having worked in it for more than 20 years. She will bring a

great understanding and strategic insight to the role and continue to build on the strong trade

platform we have built in recent years.”

Hall added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Bauer Media. I am incredibly passionate

about working on some of Australia’s most iconic media brands and playing a role in Bauer

Media’s continued evolution.”

She started at Bauer Media this week.