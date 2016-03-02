BAUER XCEL MEDIA PARTNERS WITH GUMGUM TO DELIVER MARKET FIRST IN-IMAGE ADVERTISING PLATFORM

Bauer Xcel Media, Bauer Media’s digital division, today announces it will be the foundation publishing partner with U.S based technology company, GumGum, for the Australian launch of its market first in-image advertising technology.

Following a resounding success in the U.S, GumGum’s multiscreen technology allows advertisers to contextually place creative over relevant images and copy to deliver a high impact advertising solution.

On the innovation, Peter Manten, Bauer Xcel Media’s Digital Commercial Director said: “The integration of GumGum’s technology across our rich portfolio of brands provides commercial partners with a powerful advertising platform.

“The power of GumGum’s contextual placement will deliver higher view-ability, engagement, and as proved by the success of the product in the U.S, a lift in brand metrics. I look forward to rolling out the opportunity to clients over the coming weeks across Bauer’s premium editorial content.”

GumGum’s Australian Vice President of Sales, Jon Stubley added: “We are pleased to partner with Bauer Media as a foundation publisher of GumGum in Australia.

“Our intelligent ad-serving platform, will provide advertisers to Bauer Media with unique ad-inventory across images, in-editorial, gallery and slideshow content, without compromising the user experience.”

GumGum advertising solutions will be available across Bauer’s To Love digital women’s network, Beauty Heaven and broader digital properties including WhichCar and Wheelsmag.com.au.

GumGum’s technology unlocks the value of connected images, and delivers highly visible and engaging campaigns for marketers. Reaching over 400 million visitors, including 7.5 million ANZ visitors, as they view images and content across more than 2,000 premium publishers, GumGum ads consistently achieve an 81 percent viewability rate and deliver 10 times better engagement than traditional display options, resulting in superior brand lift for marketers and increased revenue for publishers. Internationally GumGum works with leading brands including leading brands including Disney, BMW, Toyota, Loreal, McDonalds, Sony, Adidas and Mastercard.

For integration packages and more information, contact your Bauer Media Account Manager.