BAUER WELCOMES FIRST NIELSEN DIGITAL RATINGS REPORT

From Andreas Schoo, Interim CEO, Bauer Media Group “The launch of the Nielsen Digital Ratings Monthly (DRM) is welcomed by Bauer Media. It demonstrates that our continued investment in producing quality content for consumers on mobile, tablet and desktop is delivering increasing audiences.

With the majority of digital media now accessed on smartphones and tablets, it’s essential to have the visibility of total unduplicated audiences across all digital devices so our commercial partners can make informed buying decisions.

Since launching our global digital division Bauer Xcel Media and taking full control of our digital assets from Mi9, we have seen significant audience growth across many of our leading websites and the first DRM supports that.

“Some of our most popular magazine print titles such as The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day and Australian Geographic are also among the most visited and read digital sites in their sectors, while news and review website Beauty Heaven is a clear leader in its market.

“As a multi-platform media business Bauer Media continues to deliver audiences for our partners in print, though live experiences and across digital.”

The Nielsen Digital Ratings Monthly data for February 2016:

Unique Audience (UA) Page Views (PV)

The Australian Women’s Weekly 431,000 (UA) 1.127 million (PV)

Woman’s Day 313,000 (UA) 840,000 (PV)

Beauty Heaven 344,000 (UA) 2.612 million (PV)

Australian Geographic 249,000 (UA) 436,000 (PV)

Take5 193,000 (UA) 602,000 (PV)

Food to Love 187,000 (UA) 476,000 (PV)

Gourmet Traveller 163,000 (UA) 223,000 (PV)

Rugby League Week 110,00 (UA) 984,000 (PV)