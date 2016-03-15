AUSTRALIAN HOUSE & GARDEN ANNOUNCES SIX FINALISTS FOR ‘MY IDEAL HOUSE’

Australian House & Garden magazine, in conjunction with project partner Mirvac and sponsors CSR Hebel, MYER, Quick-Step, Reece, Smeg, Taubmans and Viridian, is pleased to announce the six finalists in the exciting My Ideal House competition – a landmark project to design, build and decorate a house that reflects the modern Australian way of life.

A panel of six expert judges spent a day scrutinising and evaluating entries from architects, designers and design enthusiasts to come up with the finalists.

The winning design will be built by Mirvac in a new Mirvac masterplanned community, CREST, Gledswood Hills in Sydney, with the designer or design team receiving a $25,000 cash prize. The house is expected to be completed in early 2017.

The six finalists are:

Gemma Savio and Anthony Parsons, Newport, NSW

Sophie Dyring and Catherine Ranger, Collingwood, Vic

Simon Anderson, Gabrielle Pelletier and Rena Wang, Chippendale, NSW

Madeleine Blanchfield, Paddington, NSW

Simon Mather, Alberto Quizon and Lisa Pont, Surry Hills, NSW

Jonathon Donnelly and Jennifer McMaster, Waverton, NSW

Lisa Green, Australian House & Garden Editor-in-Chief said: “The response to the competition has been nothing short of exceptional. To receive more than 80 quality submissions, from a cross-section of architecture and design professionals, students and amateurs, shows the immense interest in this subject. Well-designed homes have a positive effect on peoples’ lives and we are so excited by the responses to this brief for affordable, thoughtful family homes.

“The final six designs have addressed the current and future needs and desires of the modern Australian family in very different ways, all of them wonderful. We want to thank everyone who entered for the thought and care they put into their submissions and look forward to announcing the winner soon.”

Diana Sarcasmo, Mirvac General Manager Design, Sales and Marketing added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Australian House & Garden on this exciting project. The Australian architect and design community have delivered some thought provoking responses within the initial design concept. The six finalists will have the next month to further develop their designs concepts with mentoring support provided by Mirvac.”

The judging panel includes Lisa Green – editor-in-chief Australian House and Garden; Peter Cotton – architect and National Practice Director Mirvac Design; Dr Judith O’Callaghan – Interior Architecture Program, University of New South Wales; Hannah Tribe – Principal of Tribe Studio Architects; Steve King – expert in appropriate design and alternative technologies for the environmental control of buildings and Bernard Salt – demographic expert and author on Australia’s social behaviours and lifestyles.

The winner of the My Ideal House project will be announced on April 29, 2016 and revealed in full in the June issue of Australian House & Garden.

Visit www.myidealhouse.com.au for more information. For brand integration opportunities contact your Bauer Media account manager.