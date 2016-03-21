News

AUSTRALIAN GOURMET TRAVELLER PUBLISHES FIRST CRUISING SPECIAL

Australian Gourmet Traveller, the country’s most respected food and travel title, publishes its inaugural Cruising Special today, reflecting the boom in Australia’s cruising market.

“There’s no doubting Australians’ appetite for cruising. According to the latest figures from the Cruise Lines International Association, more than one million Australians took a cruise in 2014 and annual growth sits at 20 per cent,” says Gourmet Traveller editor-in-chief, Anthea Loucas Bosha. “And according to Ann Sherry, the executive chair of Carnival Australia, more than two million Australians will take a cruise by 2020.

“We introduced a cruise news column 10 months ago to reflect our readers’ interest in the topic and this special further demonstrates our commitment to reporting on this buoyant and diverse market,” adds Loucas Bosha.

The 68-page magazine covers the breadth of experiences on offer in the cruising sector, from a luxury Mediterranean cruise by Ponant to a Silversea adventure expedition, a journey through Milford Sound with Holland America Line and a Celebrity Cruises voyage from Italy to Istanbul, with contributions by Australia’s finest travel journalists. Brian Johnston reports on new dining trends in cruising, Louise Goldsbury lists her top 30 cruises and veteran journalist Susan Kurosawa pens a fun quiz about taking to the seas.

Commercial partners supporting the launch include Uniworld, Scenic Partners, Holland America and APT. Justine Lally, head of marketing for APT Australia and New Zealand, says, “APT is thrilled to support the cruising initiatives by Gourmet Traveller. The introduction of a cruise news column has been a wonderful addition and that the magazine’s coverage has evolved into a standalone Cruising Special is a boon to all of us in the cruising market. And in August we extend the relationship with a co-branded river cruise through France.”

The April issue of Gourmet Traveller, with the 68-page Cruising Special, goes on sale today.

For more information: Tim Addington, TAG PR, tim.addington@tagpr.com.au(M) 0405 904 284

