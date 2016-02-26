WESTFIELD BRANDSPACE TO PARTNER WITH AUSTRALIA’S ULTIMATE FASHION AND BEAUTY EXPERIENCE

Bauer Media has struck a partnership with Westfield BrandSpace to bring Runway Weekend, Australia’s ultimate celebration of fashion and beauty, back in 2016.

The two-day ultimate fashion and beauty experience will feature back-to-back runway shows featuring Australia’s top designers, interactive pop-up activations and installations within the flagship Westfield Sydney in Pitt St.

Bauer Media will roll out an integrated marketing campaign ahead of the event to drive awareness and participation with shoppers.

Simon Davies, director of media solutions at Bauer Media said: “Runway Weekend was a great success as a standalone event last year and we’re delighted to bring the power of Bauer and Westfield BrandSpace together in 2016 for what will be another packed two days of fashion and beauty experiences.”

“Our number one priority at Westfield BrandSpace is to create engaging brand experiences that connect and enrich our communities. Partnering with Bauer for Runway Weekend provides yet another opportunity to do just that inside the iconic global shopping destination that is Westfield Sydney. The result being, a truly multi-platform offering that holds significant power in market.” said Cam Jones, Westfield BrandSpace Brands-to-Retail National Sales Manager.

Runway Weekend is a free event and will be powered by Australia’s best loved magazine brands including COSMOPOLITAN, ELLE and The Australian Women’s Weekly and supported by Harper’s BAZAAR, Shop Til You Drop, OK!, and Woman’s Day.

Guests will witness exclusive new-season runway shows, insider workshops, free beauty makeovers and meet the fashion industry's biggest experts throughout Westfield Sydney.

The dates for Runway Weekend 2016 will be announced in due course.