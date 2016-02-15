News

ENTRIES NOW OPEN BELLE COCO REPUBLIC INTERIOR DESIGN AWARDS 2016

Belle magazine in partnership with Coco Republic is calling all entrants for the 2016 Interior Design Awards – Australia’s premier design competition that celebrates the pursuit of excellence, innovation and quality in interior design.

Committed to supporting creativity and innovation within the Australian interior design industry, the Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards are open to individuals, partnerships and design practices across residential, commercial and hospitality sectors throughout Australia, awarding winners in seven categories:

  • Best Hospitality Interior
  • Best Commercial Interior
  • Best Residential Kitchen Design
  • Best Residential Bathroom Design
  • Best Residential Interior
  • Best Residential Readers Choice
  • Belle/Coco Republic Interior Designer of the Year

Commenting on the 2016 awards, Tanya Buchanan, Editor of Belle magazine said, “This will be the sixth Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards, and year after year the calibre of entrants just keeps keeping better - a true testament to the sheer talent in the Australian design industry. I look forward to unearthing some great talent yet again in 2016.”

Coco Republic, Executive Director Anthony Spon-Smith added, “It’s important to Coco Republic to get behind the local industry and we are delighted to continue our involvement in 2016. Not only does the Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards support and celebrate Australian designers, but these are some of the world’s finest. The platform is such a wonderful way to get behind our industry.”

Applicants have until Friday, 4th March, 2016 to submit entries, with all finalists presented at the official Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards presentation on Tuesday, 10th May.

For further details and entry forms please email belleawards@bauer-media.com.au

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER WITHDRAWS FROM AMAA; ADDS EMMA TO AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT

Announcement

TV WEEK announces Dannii Minogue as 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador
Announcement

BELLE LAUNCHES SMART SPACES AS APARTMENT LIVING BOOMS
Announcement

BAUERWORKS BUILDS INSIGHTS & DIGITAL WITH TWO HIRES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit