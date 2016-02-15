ENTRIES NOW OPEN BELLE COCO REPUBLIC INTERIOR DESIGN AWARDS 2016

Belle magazine in partnership with Coco Republic is calling all entrants for the 2016 Interior Design Awards – Australia’s premier design competition that celebrates the pursuit of excellence, innovation and quality in interior design.

Committed to supporting creativity and innovation within the Australian interior design industry, the Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards are open to individuals, partnerships and design practices across residential, commercial and hospitality sectors throughout Australia, awarding winners in seven categories:

Best Hospitality Interior

Best Commercial Interior

Best Residential Kitchen Design

Best Residential Bathroom Design

Best Residential Interior

Best Residential Readers Choice

Belle/Coco Republic Interior Designer of the Year

Commenting on the 2016 awards, Tanya Buchanan, Editor of Belle magazine said, “This will be the sixth Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards, and year after year the calibre of entrants just keeps keeping better - a true testament to the sheer talent in the Australian design industry. I look forward to unearthing some great talent yet again in 2016.”

Coco Republic, Executive Director Anthony Spon-Smith added, “It’s important to Coco Republic to get behind the local industry and we are delighted to continue our involvement in 2016. Not only does the Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards support and celebrate Australian designers, but these are some of the world’s finest. The platform is such a wonderful way to get behind our industry.”

Applicants have until Friday, 4th March, 2016 to submit entries, with all finalists presented at the official Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards presentation on Tuesday, 10th May.

For further details and entry forms please email belleawards@bauer-media.com.au