BAUER MEDIA INSPIRES CHINESE CONSUMERS WITH LUXURY FOOD & FASHION

Bauer Media, in partnership with the City of Sydney and Westpac, will officially launch the annual Harper’s BAZAAR and the inaugural Australian Gourmet Traveller Chinese New Year editions tonight at Primus Hotel - Sydney’s newest luxury destination.

Tailored to incoming tourists arriving in Australia across the Chinese New Year period, the free publications will deliver affluent Chinese consumers with dedicated luxury fashion, food and lifestyle guides published in Chinese.

Kellie Hush, Editor of Harper’s BAZAAR said, “I’m thrilled to be publishing our fourth issue of Harper’s BAZAAR in Chinese. Showcasing the best in local luxury fashion and premium Australian retail, the annual issue has become the must-have guide for affluent Chinese tourists arriving in Australia over the Chinese New Year period. It’s also a great example of our ability to deliver a niche and targeted marketing solution for our advertising partners.”

Anthea Loucas, Editor of Australian Gourmet Traveller added, “The launch of Gourmet Traveller follows the success of the Harper’s BAZAAR Chinese edition and adds an element of see, do, and taste to the consumer journey. The inaugural edition also marks the beginning of a big year for Gourmet Traveller as we celebrate 50 years of publishing in Australia.”

On the partnership, Martine Jager, Chief Marketing Officer, Westpac Banking Corporation said, “Westpac is excited to partner with Harper’s BAZAAR for its fourth annual Chinese issue. Westpac was the first Australian bank to open an office in China in 1982 and this particular issue follows the story of our commitment to Chinese customers and the support we provide to help them build a successful life in Australia. With Westpac approaching our 200th year in 2017, we are proud of our long standing relationship with our Chinese customers.”

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore commented that 2016 marks the 20th anniversary of City of Sydney’s Chinese New Year Festival – an event that has grown to become one of the largest, most vibrant and exciting celebrations outside of China.

“From its modest beginnings as a community street market, our Lunar New Year festivities are now one of the largest outside Asia. Embracing performance, art, fabulous food, dragon boat racing and much more, our celebrations have a distinct Sydney style, and have retained the strong community involvement that makes our festival so special,” Moore concluded.

Harper’s BAZAAR and Australian Gourmet Traveller Chinese New Year editions are available across Sydney in selected Westpac branches, City of Sydney information centres, selected premium hotels including The Star and Primus Hotel, Westfield Sydney and through selected Abercrombie & Kent travel agents.

Consumers can also download the free publications on iPad via iTunes.