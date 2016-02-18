BAUER MEDIA APPOINTS DIRECTOR OF SALES AND VICTORIAN SALES DIRECTOR

Bauer Media has finalised its sales leadership team appointing Fiorella Di Santo as director of sales and Jaclyn Clements as Victorian sales director.

Di Santo will lead Bauer Media’s sales operation following a 20-year career at News Corp Australia, while Clements joins from media agency Maxus where she was managing director of its Melbourne office.

Andreas Schoo, Bauer Media executive board member said: “With a deep understanding of the advertising market and a proven track record in delivering results for clients, Fiorella is perfectly placed as we continue to build strong multi-platform media brands that connect consumers and commercial partners.

“She brings her considerable industry expertise and proven leadership abilities to Bauer Media at an exciting period in the company’s development and we’re looking forward to have her on board.”

Di Santo said: “I am delighted to be joining Bauer Media. I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with such exceptional brands and the talented team at Bauer at an interesting and engaging time in media.”

Most recently group director of sales for News Corp Australia, Di Santo led sales across metro, community and digital assets. She played an integral role in the launch of News Corp's commuter newspaper MX before being appointed Victorian sales director for the national sales operation. She later became national sales director before being promoted to deputy group sales director where she led the integration of the print and digital sales teams and established an in house creative unit to support the creation of cross platform media solutions.

Clements joins Bauer Media to lead Victorian sales from Maxus where she has worked for past eight months as managing director. Prior to that she had a ten-year career at News Corp Australia rising through the ranks to become national sales director at News Community Media where she led the national advertising sales across 130 print and digital titles. She started at ACP Magazines (now Bauer Media) where she worked for three years.

Speaking on Clements’ appointment, Schoo added: “Jaclyn’s diverse background in sales her leadership experience and knowledge of the Victorian market made her the ideal candidate for this important position within the business.”

Clements added: “Bauer Media’s brands continue to deliver engaged and passionate audiences. I am delighted to be joining the sales team during this period of brand evolution and to continue to deliver innovative and results driven campaigns for advertisers.”

Di Santo will start in May and Clements in April.