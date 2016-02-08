AUSTRALIAN HOUSE & GARDEN PARTNERS WITH MIRVAC TO LAUNCH MY IDEAL HOUSE

Australian House & Garden, in conjunction with project partner Mirvac and sponsors CSR Hebel, MYER, Quick-Step, Reece, Smeg and Taubmans is pleased to announce the launch of My Ideal House – a landmark project to design, build and decorate a house that reflects the modern Australian way of life.

Launching in the March edition of Australian House & Garden magazine and online at homestolove.com.au, the 15-month project will offer readers an insider’s perspective into designing and building the great Australian dream.

Kicking off the campaign with a design competition, Australian House & Garden will publicise the competition and subsequent build from start to finish, illuminating the design process while generating broader discussion about appropriate home design for our times. My Ideal House will showcase clever design; highlight the latest building techniques and materials; and provide readers with advice on how to contract a developer for their own build project.

Commenting on the campaign, Lisa Green, Australian House & Garden Editor-in-Chief said, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Mirvac to launch our most ambitious project to date. In questioning what makes an ideal house we are seeking to explore a home design that makes the best use of its site, is smartly constructed, with sustainable principals front and centre that meets the changing needs of a modern family, and fosters good relationships within the home and with the wider community.

“We’d like to see the creation of something truly amazing, a home that challenges us all to live better.”

The four-phase campaign will launch with a house design competition in the March edition of Australian House & Garden magazine, inviting architects, designers and design enthusiasts to submit their plan for Australia’s ideal family home. The chosen design, determined by a professional judging panel, will be built by Mirvac in a new Mirvac masterplanned community at CREST, Gledswood Hills in Sydney. The house is expected to be completed in early 2017.

“My Ideal House is an opportunity to extend the conversation about the importance of good design and encourage the country’s best and brightest architects to search for innovative and thought-provoking solutions to the design challenges we face today,” said Mirvac Design National Practice Director Peter Cotton.

Visit http://www.homestolove.com.au/my-ideal-house for more information. For brand integration opportunitiescontact your Bauer Media account manager.