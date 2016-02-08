News

AUSTRALIAN HOUSE & GARDEN PARTNERS WITH MIRVAC TO LAUNCH MY IDEAL HOUSE

Australian House & Garden, in conjunction with project partner Mirvac and sponsors CSR Hebel, MYER, Quick-Step, Reece, Smeg and Taubmans is pleased to announce the launch of My Ideal House – a landmark project to design, build and decorate a house that reflects the modern Australian way of life.

Launching in the March  edition of Australian House & Garden magazine and online at homestolove.com.au, the 15-month project will offer readers an insider’s perspective into  designing and building the great Australian dream.

Kicking off the campaign with a design competition, Australian House & Garden will publicise the competition and subsequent build from start to finish, illuminating the design process while generating broader discussion about appropriate home design for our times. My Ideal House will showcase clever design; highlight the latest building techniques and materials; and provide readers with advice on how to contract a developer for their own build project.

Commenting on the campaign, Lisa Green, Australian House & Garden Editor-in-Chief said, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Mirvac to launch our most ambitious project to date. In questioning what makes an ideal house we are seeking to explore a home design that makes the best use of its site, is smartly constructed, with sustainable principals front and centre that meets the changing needs of a modern family, and fosters good relationships within the home and with the wider community.

“We’d like to see the creation of something truly amazing, a home that challenges us all to live better.”

The four-phase campaign will launch with a house design competition in the March edition of Australian House & Garden magazine, inviting architects, designers and design enthusiasts to submit their plan for Australia’s ideal family home. The chosen design, determined by a professional judging panel, will be built by Mirvac in a new Mirvac masterplanned community at CREST, Gledswood Hills in Sydney.  The house is expected to be completed in early 2017.

“My Ideal House is an opportunity to extend the conversation about the importance of good design and encourage the country’s best and brightest architects to search for innovative and thought-provoking solutions to the design challenges we face today,” said Mirvac Design National Practice Director Peter Cotton.

Visit http://www.homestolove.com.au/my-ideal-house for more information. For brand integration opportunitiescontact your Bauer Media account manager.

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER WITHDRAWS FROM AMAA; ADDS EMMA TO AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT

Announcement

TV WEEK announces Dannii Minogue as 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador
Announcement

BELLE LAUNCHES SMART SPACES AS APARTMENT LIVING BOOMS
Announcement

BAUERWORKS BUILDS INSIGHTS & DIGITAL WITH TWO HIRES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit