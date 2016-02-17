News

ALISSA THOMAS APPOINTED EDITOR OF SHOP TIL YOU DROP

Bauer Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Alissa Thomas to the role of editor for SHOP til you drop - Australia’s must-have quarterly fashion edit.

Alissa brings to the role more than 10 years of fashion editorial and commercial experience, recently holding the role of fashion director for CLEO and Dolly, alongside regular appearances on the Nine Networks Today Extra (formerly Mornings) as fashion and style commentator.

On the appointment, Marina Go, general manager of Hearst Australia and publisher of Bauer Media’s young women’s portfolio said, “Alissa’s passion for SHOP is intoxicating. She has a strong vision for the brand and with a career history in fashion and sales it would be difficult to find a better background for the role. I look forward to working with her as we refresh the magazine and overhaul the brands social media strategy.”

SHOP til you drop is a seasonal edit of the best in fashion and beauty for women who love to shop, with over 66,000 readers in magazine and over 300,000 fans and followers across its social media community. SHOP til you drop continues the fashion journey online as the e-commerce engine for cosmopolitan.com.au, allowing consumers to see, want and shop their favourite brands and retailers.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this role, and at a magazine I’ve been passionate about since its very beginning. I’m beyond excited to follow in some of my favourite editor’s footsteps and look forward to continuing to create a magazine that has always been a reader favourite,” said Alissa on her appointment.

Alissa’s appointment is effective immediately.

