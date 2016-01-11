YOUR GUIDE TO THE BIGGEST TV SHOWS OF 2016

Australia’s number one entertainment magazine, TV WEEK is kicking off the new year with a bang, unveiling the biggest and best shows of 2016 in a bumper special edition of TV WEEKExtra.

From exclusive plots and insider secrets to the hottest new dramas and reality offerings, TV WEEK Extra is your go-to-guide for the most comprehensive reviews and insider gossip from the biggest shows of 2016.

“The quality and volume of programs hitting our screens this year is huge and we have pulled no punches in getting the juicy inside goss from the hottest new and returning shows of the year,” said Emma Nolan, TV WEEK Editor.

“The TV WEEK team have had a lot of fun putting the final touches to this collector’s edition, allowing our readers to be one step ahead of their friends when it comes to knowing the set secrets from Australia’s top dramas, overseas gems and must watch reality shows.”

Whether its Seven’s hit drama 800 Words, reality new comer Kiss Bang Love, Channel Ten’s Australian Survivor, or Nine’s TheFarmer Wants a Wife, TV WEEK Extra offers a comprehensive star rating to the hits and misses for the year ahead.

The special edition of TV WEEK Extra featuring Asher Keddie and Steve Peacocke on the cover is on sale Monday, 11 January.