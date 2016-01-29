JOSEPHINE ROZENBERG-CLARKE APPOINTED EDITOR OF THE NEW LOOK DOLLY

Bauer Media is pleased to appoint Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke to the role of Editor of the new look DOLLY Magazine.

Josephine brings to the role more than seven years of editorial experience spanning print and digital channels, with roles at ninemsn, TV Week, NW, Foxtel and first-hand experience with the DOLLY brand in her current role as Features Editor across DOLLY and CLEO.

On the appointment, Marina Go, General Manager of Hearst Australia and Publisher of Bauer Media’s Young Women’s portfolio said, “Josie’s appointment is a terrific result for DOLLY, as we work towards relaunching the brand over the coming months. Josie will work closely with Emily Kerr, DOLLY’s Digital Managing Editor, to deliver a cohesive multi-channel vision for the brand.”

The appointment follows Bauer’s recent announcement to invest and relaunch DOLLY, with a focus on digital first content, alongside a new look bi-monthly print product.

“I have loved DOLLY since I was 11 years old and mum finally bought me my very first issue, and I couldn’t think of a more exciting time to be taking on the role as Editor.

“This is an exciting point in the magazine's history and I'm looking forward to playing a part in its growth and future success across both print and digital channels,” said Josephine.

The new look DOLLY magazine will be the May edition, on sale April, and will coincide with the relaunch of DOLLY’s digital assets.

An announcement regarding DOLLY’s new look editorial team will be made in due course.