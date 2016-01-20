DIGITAL FIRST STRATEGY AND NEW LOOK DOLLY ANNOUNCED

Bauer Media has today announced the closure of CLEO magazine in Australia, with the final issue of the magazine being the March issue, on sale 22 February. The announcement was followed by plans to relaunch Dolly as a digital first property.

“I would like to thank Lucy Cousins and all of the CLEO editorial team for their ongoing dedication to the magazine over the years,” said Andreas Schoo, Interim CEO of Bauer Media.

The closure of the Australian edition of CLEO does not impact CLEO Singapore, Malaysia or Indonesia, which were acquired by SPH Magazines in 2011 and have been successfully published independently, with their own content teams, since then. Bauer Media will also continue to publish CLEO Thailand through its joint venture with Post International Media.

Mr Schoo added, “Scale, engagement and a robust digital strategy are key to our success and we believe we have a compelling offer in Dolly and COSMOPOLITAN to lead our young women’s portfolio into the future.

“Our investment plans for Dolly will see us take a digital first approach, with a focus on mobile video, social media and e-commerce supported by restructured print and digital editorial teams to ensure we are generating the best in market content for consumers; when and how they want it.

“Our always on approach will be complimented by a new look print product, taking Dolly from monthly to bi-monthly, relaunching as a high quality, valued-packed companion to the digital and social platforms, covering major trends, fashion, beauty and issues affecting young women today.

“Bauer Media is committed to the Australian market and creating the most viable and effective portfolio of brands that connect with Australian women – be it online, in magazine or through live events.”

An announcement regarding Dolly editorial appointments will be made in the near future.