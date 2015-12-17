BAUERWORKS LAUNCHES CRYSTAL FOR CROWN RESORTS

Crown Resorts in partnership with BauerWorks is pleased to announce the launch of CRYSTAL, a new standard in luxury global publishing.

Launching in March 2016, CRYSTAL will reflect the brand essence of Crown Resorts, showcasing the most luxurious of lifestyles, craftsmanship and experiences. Distributed globally through Crown-owned and joint venture properties spanning Australia, Asia, Europe and the United States, CRYSTAL will connect with affluent and influential visitors to Crown Resorts.

On the new publication, Crown Resorts Chief Marketing Officer, Christopher Coyne said, “Harnessing the power of BauerWorks’ editorial excellence, CRYSTAL will provide Crown Resorts with a publication that conveys our leadership in the luxury entertainment space, while showcasing the very best of Crown’s award-winning properties and services.”

“Connecting with many thousands of visitors every year, CRYSTAL will set the bar high when it comes to delivering compelling editorial to our valued clientele.”

CRYSTAL will be led by BauerWorks’ highly experienced Editorial Director, Susan Skelly and her team, along with best-in-field writers and photographers.

“CRYSTAL will reach an exclusive VIP clientele who are influential, discerning, adventurous and always curious. This publication will be driven by passion, covering style, travel and entertainment on a grand scale,” said Skelly. “I look forward to introducing readers to the title when it launches in early 2016.”