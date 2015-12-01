BAUERWORKS APPOINTS LISA BJORKSTEN AS GROUP DIGITAL DIRECTOR

BauerWorks, Bauer Media’s content marketing division, today announced the appointment of Lisa Bjorksten to the role of Group Digital Director.

The appointment follows the recent relaunch of Bauer Custom Media to BauerWorks and the appointment of Mark Scruby as Group Account Director, Melbourne. These appointments signify the division’s investment in the multi-channel content marketing space.

In her appointment as Group Digital Director, Bjorksten will spearhead BauerWorks’ continued growth and evolution across digital platforms. She brings with her extensive experience managing and executing digital strategy and content creation for a range of media and lifestyle brands including Jurlique International, Yahoo!7 and, more recently, a global content marketing agency where she held the role of Vice President – launching and running the North American operations out of New York.

On the appointment, BauerWorks Executive General Manager, Niall Murphy said, “Lisa’s experience in digital content marketing and strategy in the US, Asia and Australia will add a strong advantage to our content marketing offering, and build upon the growth we have experienced in this area over the past 12 months. We are committed to delivering our clients not just first-class content, but also a premium client management and strategy service.”

On her appointment Lisa Bjorksten said, “I am delighted to be joining BauerWorks at an exciting time in its evolution. It is a business with a fantastic portfolio of clients and opportunities. I am also excited by working with the whole group to maximise the endless possibilities that Bauer Media’s Digital network provides our partners.”

Bjorksten will join BauerWorks in January 2016.