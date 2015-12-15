BAUER MEDIA LOOKS TO APPOINT AUSTRALIAN BASED CEO DAVID GOODCHILD STEPS BACK

Bauer Media today announced it would appoint an Australian based Chief Executive following David Goodchild’s decision to return to London to focus on his role at H Bauer Publishing, a division of Bauer Media Group he has dually overseen for the past 12 months.



On the changes, member of the Bauer Media Group executive board, Andreas Schoo said, “David has done a great job at guiding the business through an ever changing media landscape and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his dedication to the Australian / New Zealand business and his ongoing commitment to the broader global Bauer Media Group.



“Locally, Bauer Media is home to some of the most loved brands in Australia / New Zealand, not to mention the best content creators, who deliver award winning, engaging and thought provoking content day in, day out. We believe it’s now the right time to place a permanent Chief Executive at the helm in Sydney to take these brands into the future.”



Bauer Media Group Executive, Andreas Schoo, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of Bauer Media Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong until a replacement is announced in early 2016.