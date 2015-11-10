THE EDIT EXCLUSIVE BEAUTY AND LIFESTYLE SAMPLE BOXES CURATED BY AUSTRALIA’S LEADING MAGAZINE BRANDS

Bauer Media in partnership with Chicane Marketing is pleased to announce the launch of THE EDIT - five unique sample boxes curated by Australia’s favourite magazine brands including Harper’s BAZAAR, CLEO, COSMOPOLITAN, Dolly, and ELLE.

Featuring a selection of on-trend products, hand-picked each quarter to reflect the essence of each magazine brand, THE EDIT offers advertisers the opportunity to place new and exciting beauty, fashion and lifestyle products in the hands of consumers – delivered straight to their home or office.

On the new brand extension, Simon Davies, Bauer Media’s Director of Media Solutions said, “We value the tangible impact of sampling and have already had great success with clients investing in our existing sampling opportunities such as our Royal Show showbags, which reach over 100,000 reader’s nation-wide each year. This is a great addition to our sales portfolio and another exciting way for our commercial partners to connect their product with Australian women.”

THE EDIT will initially be available to subscribers of Bauer Media’s fashion and young women’s titles and will provide commercial partners with an opportunity to sample full size product along with supporting marketing collateral such as vouchers, redemption codes or product catalogues.

“As Bauer Media’s sampling agency, we are thrilled to be a part of this new project. THE EDIT epitomises strategic product placement, with the activity’s premise based on connecting brands with loyal magazine readers, whom are actively seeking a sampling experience.

“The exclusive nature of this in-home sampling opportunity is unique as it enables five segmented target markets, each aligned with the magazines, to trial and engage with participating brands. This tailored sampling exercise, coupled with the endorsement from Bauer Media’s revered editorial team, offers an exceptional opportunity for partnership brand marketing,” said Brendan Williams, Director of Chicane Marketing.

For booking deadlines and more information regarding THE EDIT, contact your Bauer Media account manager or Chicane Marketing.