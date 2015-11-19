NIKKOLA HOGAN APPOINTED HEAD OF SALES AND SOLUTIONS QUEENSLAND

Bauer Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Nikkola Hogan to the role of Head of Sales and Solutions for Bauer Media Queensland, replacing Rebecca Lawrie as Bauer’s lead agency and client contact.

Reporting to Bauer Media’s New South Wales Sales Director Jo Clasby, who will now oversee both markets, Nikkola’s role will see her manage the day-to-day commercial success and sales operations of Bauer Media’s brands in the Queensland market.

On the new appointment, Jo Clasby said, “Nikkola brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic thinking to Bauer’s brands and I look forward to working closely with her and Brisbane advertisers to deliver best-in-market advertising solutions harnessing the power of Bauer’s brands across print and digital channels.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rebecca for her contribution to the business over the past two years.”

Nikkola brings to the role more than 10-years media experience, holding long standing sales and strategy roles at Southern Cross Austereo and more recently as Strategy Manager for Bauer Media.

On the new role Nikkola said, “I am truly excited to lead the Bauer Queensland team and to work closely with Jo. I’m passionate about developing idea-led solutions for our clients and agencies across Bauer’s diverse and powerful brand stable. I look forward to developing effective and innovative campaigns in 2016.”

Nikkola’s appointment is effectively immediately.