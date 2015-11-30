News

CLEO LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER EQUALITY AWARDS

The December issue of CLEO launches the magazine’s first-ever CLEO Equality Awards.

The CLEO Equality Awards 2015 celebrate the actors, athletes, activists, politicians and global companies who courageously used their high profiles to speak out about inequality and campaign for change this year.

From A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer and Jesinta Campbell, to the Australian Women’s Cricket Team and Adam Goodes, to Malcolm Turnbull and Penny Wong, Jesinta Campbell to Laverne Cox, to Dylan Alcott and Malala – the winners are as diverse as the causes they champion but above all, they are incredibly inspiring.

“As a team we really wanted to shine a spotlight on the massive leap forward that equality took this year,” says Lucy E. Cousins, CLEO Editor-in-Chief. “There have been noteworthy achievements in fields as diverse as sports, science, politics and entertainment. For us, the legalisation of marriage equality in 31 countries across the world was a highlight. Hopefully by this time next year, we can add Australia to that list.”

CLEO has been on the equality campaign trail all year, publishing ground-breaking features on everything from reporting harassment, to the early signs of domestic violence to its dedicated  ‘Equality Issue’ in August, which asked Australia to wake up to its marriage laws, celebrated feminism and called out for parity in the bedroom and beyond.

The December issue stars Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik on the cover, who models the latest party trends ahead of the festive season.

