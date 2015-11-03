News

BELLE SET TO UNCOVER AUSTRALIA’S NEXT ART SENSATION WITH THE LAUNCH OF ARTSTART

Belle magazine in partnership with Belle Property is pleased to announce the launch of ArtStart - Australia’s newest art prize that aims to unearth and celebrate emerging talent by discovering unrepresented painters.

Open to artists aged 16-25 not currently represented by a commercial art gallery; Belle ArtStart offers entrants the chance to win a share in over $20,000 worth of cash and prizes, and the chance to sell their art at the inaugural Belle ArtStart exhibition in Sydney on 17 November.

On the brand extension and the launch of ArtStart, Belle editor, Tanya Buchanan said, “Belle ArtStart is a great opportunity for up and coming artists to raise their profiles, win some great prizes and meet with art and design industry heavyweights.
“The program is a great extension to our recent online art shop, Belle Works on Paper, and provides readers with more ways to bring the Belle brand into their home.”

Artwork submitted to Belle ArtStart will be judged by a panel of industry experts including Barry Keldoulis, CEO and Group Fairs Director of Art Fairs Australia, Michael Reid, art expert and Michael Reid Gallery director, David Cook, art consultant and curator, Fiona Biondi, Belle Property corporate services manager, Alesandro Ljubicic, artist and owner of The Sydney Art Store, Harry Roberts, Belle features writer and Tanya Buchanan, Belle editor.

Entries to Belle’s ArtStart close Friday, 13 November, 2015, with all finalists presented at the ArtStart exhibition on Tuesday, 17 November.

For application forms and prize details click here.

