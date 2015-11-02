Bauer Xcel Media Launches Branded Channels on the all new Apple News App

Bauer Xcel Media, Bauer Media’s digital division, is pleased to announce the launch of nine lifestyle brands on the new Apple News App.



Bauer Xcel Media has launched branded channels for The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s BAZAAR, ELLE Australia, Mother & Baby, Homes to Love and Food to Love, allowing users to aggregate content from their favourite brands into their own personal news feed on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.



On the content innovation, Bauer Xcel Media’s Managing Director, Carl Hammerschmidt said, “The innovation with Apple News represents yet another great opportunity for Bauer’s brand to maximise their audience and distribute content to new platforms.”



“Our audience loves viewing our content on Apple devices, and now Apple News makes the entry point for customers to engage with our content easier than ever before.”



Bauer Xcel’s advertising will be integrated into Apple’s iAd platform, providing advertisers with a range of advertising options, including rich media.



Apple News is available on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running iOS 9.1.



For more information and advertising opportunities, contact your Bauer Xcel Media account manager.