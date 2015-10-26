TANIA ZAETTA HEADLINES HEALTH & WELLBEING WEEKEND 2015

Bauer Media today announced the return of Health & Wellbeing Weekend for its fifth consecutive year in conjunction with Diamond Partners Holden, Natio, XL-S Medical and Gold Sponsors mindhealthconnect, Veet, Johnson & Johnson Aveeno.

Taking place at Sydney’s First Fleet Park in Circular Quay from 31 October – 1 November, Health & Wellbeing Weekend will offer consumers two massive days dedicated to health, fitness, wellbeing, nutrition, and beauty, backed by industry experts and Australia’s favourite food, lifestyle and health brands.

During the two day event, consumers will have the opportunity to be inspired by leading health and fitness experts, including 2015’s Health & Wellbeing ambassador Tania Zaetta, trainer to the stars Blake Worrall-Thompson, yoga instructor Sophie Palmer, expert dietician Melanie McGrice and beauty editor for The Australian Women’s Weekly Sheree Mutton.

Health and Wellbeing Weekend invites guests to indulge in free yoga workshops, Xtend Barre classes and pampering sessions, along with cooking demonstrations, mind and spirit workshops and holistic living seminars.

“The weekend is a fantastic opportunity for both the health conscious and those who want to learn more about health and wellbeing to gain some expert knowledge to improve both their physical and mental wellbeing,” said Simon Davies, Bauer Media Director of Media Solutions.

“The event draws close to 4,000 consumers across the two days and has proved to be a popular opportunity for consumers to interact with some of their favourite magazine brands and learn from the best when it comes to health and wellbeing.”

Health & Wellbeing Weekend is presented by Bauer Media’s women’s lifestyle titles including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, Good Health, Cosmo, CLEO, Weight Watchers and OK! Magazine.

To find out what’s on and to register for one of the free sessions go to healthandwb.com.au