PETER MANTEN APPOINTED DIGITAL COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR BAUER XCEL MEDIA

Bauer Xcel Media today announced the appointment of Peter Manten to the role of Digital

Commercial Director of Bauer Xcel Media Australia and New Zealand.

In his role, Peter will oversee the day-to-day commercial success and sales operations of all of Bauer Xcel’s digital businesses, including some of Australia’s most recognisable consumer brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, Australian Gourmet Traveller along with Bauer Xcel automotive properties, including the recently launched WhichCar.com.au.

On the appointment, Bauer Xcel Media Managing Director, Carl Hammerschmidt said,

“Peter’s appointment is a great win for Bauer Xcel as we continue to invest and drive momentum for our To Love digital women’s network, our automotive and classified businesses and explore further digital growth with new acquisitions.

“Peter brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience driving successful commercial strategy for some great brands within the media entertainment business. His understanding of the digital market, and experience with video, data and premium content makes him the ideal candidate to help drive our next phase of growth.”

Peter brings to the role more than 15 years’ experience in media management, developing and executing commercial strategies for a range of publishers and media owners in Australia and abroad, including ITV UK and more recently Network Ten where he held the role of National Head of Sales,Digital Media, creating and managing the commercial strategy for its online catch-up and streaming service, tenplay.

On the new role Peter said, “I’m excited to be joining Bauer at a time of immense growth and expansion and look forward to driving the commercial strategy that will enable Bauer Xcel to achieve the opportunities for a business with such strong brands, great products and ambitious plans.”

Peter’s appointment commences early November.



