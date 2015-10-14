News

PETER MANTEN APPOINTED DIGITAL COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR BAUER XCEL MEDIA

Bauer Xcel Media today announced the appointment of Peter Manten to the role of Digital
Commercial Director of Bauer Xcel Media Australia and New Zealand.

In his role, Peter will oversee the day-to-day commercial success and sales operations of all of Bauer Xcel’s digital businesses, including some of Australia’s most recognisable consumer brands including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, Australian Gourmet Traveller along with Bauer Xcel automotive properties, including the recently launched WhichCar.com.au.
On the appointment, Bauer Xcel Media Managing Director, Carl Hammerschmidt said,
“Peter’s appointment is a great win for Bauer Xcel as we continue to invest and drive momentum for our To Love digital women’s network, our automotive and classified businesses and explore further digital growth with new acquisitions.
“Peter brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience driving successful commercial strategy for some great brands within the media entertainment business. His understanding of the digital market, and experience with video, data and premium content makes him the ideal candidate to help drive our next phase of growth.”
Peter brings to the role more than 15 years’ experience in media management, developing and executing commercial strategies for a range of publishers and media owners in Australia and abroad, including ITV UK and more recently Network Ten where he held the role of National Head of Sales,Digital Media, creating and managing the commercial strategy for its online catch-up and streaming service, tenplay.
On the new role Peter said, “I’m excited to be joining Bauer at a time of immense growth and expansion and look forward to driving the commercial strategy that will enable Bauer Xcel to achieve the opportunities for a business with such strong brands, great products and ambitious plans.”
Peter’s appointment commences early November.

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER WITHDRAWS FROM AMAA; ADDS EMMA TO AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT

Announcement

TV WEEK announces Dannii Minogue as 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador
Announcement

BELLE LAUNCHES SMART SPACES AS APARTMENT LIVING BOOMS
Announcement

BAUERWORKS BUILDS INSIGHTS & DIGITAL WITH TWO HIRES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit