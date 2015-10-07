FARMBUY.COM UNVEILS MOBILE SITE

Australia’s leading rural and lifestyle property marketplace farmbuy.com has unveiled a new mobile website designed for those looking to buy or sell on the go.

The new site allows buyers to search thousands of rural properties for sale across Australia and by key property types, from cropping, horticulture, lifestyle and mixed farms, to dairy, livestock, viticulture holdings – all in a simple, easy-to-use, mobile-friendly format.

Visitors can submit enquiries to the relevant agent or private seller by phone or email straight from their mobile – and even print brochures for future reference.

What’s more, potential buyers can also search, compare and buy new and used tractors for sale on sister site TradeFarmMachinery.com.au.

Launch of the new mobile site is being supported by a major print and digital advertising campaign across market-leading farming titles including Blue’s Country, Farms & Farm Machinery and New Farm Machinery.

Graham Gardiner, Bauer Trader Media’s general manager, transport and machinery, says the launch is in line with farmbuy.com’s vision to be the leading source of rural properties nationally.

In 2014 25,646 rural properties worth a combined $13.72 billion were sold nationally, according to Landmark Hardcourts/CoreLogic data.

“We see opportunity to grow with the market and evolve with the needs of real estate agents, vendors, buyers and the rural property industry. A rural property website for rural property people, delivered by one of Australia’s leading rural media groups,” he says.

For more information visit: www.farmbuy.com