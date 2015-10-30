ELLE MAGAZINE AUSTRALIA CELEBRATES THE ELLE STYLE AWARDS WINNERS AT A GLAMOROUS SOIREE

The second annual ELLE Style Awards with Principal Partner Topshop, was hosted under the stars in the courtyard of Sydney’s historic The Mint, celebrating Australian fashion, lifestyle and digital leaders.



Full list of winners:

Emerging Designer of the Year presented by Topshop: Georgia Alice

Contemporary Fashion Brand of the Year: Zimmermann

ELLE Fashion Innovator: Jodie Fox, Shoes of Prey

Digital Influencer of the Year: Margaret Zhang

ELLE Editor’s Choice Award: Nicole Trunfio

ELLE Woman of Influence: Liane Moriarty

ELLE Man of the Year: Mick Fanning

ELLE Modern Icon: Lara Worthington

Australian Designer of the Year: Toni Maticevski



WHAT: The second annual ELLE Style Awards with Principal Partner Topshop

WHEN: Thursday, October 29, 2015, 6.00pm

WHERE: The Mint, 10 Macquarie Street, Sydney

WHO: Lara Worthington, Nicole Trunfio, Chanel Iman, Jodi Anasta, Isabelle Cornish, Francesca Packer Barham, Didier Cohen, Annabella Barber, Cheyenne Tozzi, Terry Biviano, Bambi Northwood-Blythe, Nicole Warne, Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, Kym Ellery, Toni Matičevski, Dion Lee, Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman, Michael Lo Sordo

WRAP: The fashion set and Sydney’s A-list turned up last night for the second annual Elle Style Awards. Models, celebrities, fashion designers and digital influencers sipped Brown Brothers wines and Absolut cocktails under the stars, in the courtyard of Sydney’s historic The Mint. The star-studded event saw guests dance to DJ sets by Valerie Yum and duo Set Mo, a premiere of an impressive first-of-its-kind virtual reality ELLE short film in partnership with TOPSHOP and a live MAXFACTOR Glamour Art performance. Clearly a highlight of the yearly fashion calendar, the ELLE Style Awards kicked on well into the night.



