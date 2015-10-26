News

ELLE AUSTRALIA UNVEILS FIRST EVER MALE COVER STAR – MICK FANNING

Mick Fanning - one of the world’s most sought-after surfers, triumphant in the wake of a life-affirming shark attack and on his way to securing his fourth world title - is ELLE Australia’s first male cover star. Fanning joins Australian supermodel Jessica Hart on the cover of the November issue of ELLE.
In this massive ELLE Australia exclusive, the Aussie icons reflect on life in the fast lane, from world-class surfing to ruling the runway and launching a global beauty empire.
On the cover star combo ELLE Australia Editor-in-Chief Justine Cullen said, “With her stand-out personal style, positive outlook and entrepreneurial spirit, Jessica Hart embodies the ELLE girl, while Mick blew all of us away with how he handled the shark attack in South Africa, both in the water and out of it. He showed himself to be strong, powerful and inspiring, but humble and vulnerable at the same time – the ultimate modern male. I couldn’t think of a better man than him to be the first guy to grace the cover of ELLE Australia.
“The November issue marks a super start to summer with one of our favourite supermodels standing alongside one of our most recent superheroes - two modern day Aussie icons making it big on the global stage.”
The November edition of ELLE Australia featuring Mick Fanning and Jessica Hart on the cover is available in store and digitally from October 26.

