BAUERWORKS LAUNCHES EMPORIUM ONLINE WITH MYER

BauerWorks in partnership with Myer is pleased to announce the launch of myeremporium.com.au – a new digital destination that is set to enhance the way Myer customers shop.

Complementing the award-winning Myer emporium magazine, the new site reflects the first-class editorial content the emporium brand is renowned for, offering an inspiring mix of fashion, beauty and lifestyle stories along with shop-the-look e-commerce connectivity.

On the new companion site, emporium Editor, Jessica Parry said, “emporium magazine is already a hugely successful loyalty platform for Myer shoppers and the new website now brings that content to life. We’re excited to be moving the brand in this new direction, to further expand the reach of this high quality fashion, beauty and lifestyle title.”

Taking a mobile first approach to content creation, emporium online signifies a new chapter in the publishing relationship between BauerWorks and Myer.

“We are providing Myer with more ways to create meaningful connections with their customers through the combination of premium editorial content, a fully-responsive website optimised across mobile, desktop and tablet devices, along with connection to Myer’s e-commerce capabilities.”

“We look forward to making this new chapter in Myer’s content marketing efforts as successful as the magazine,” added Niall Murphy, BauerWorks Executive General Manager.

Visit myeremporium.com.au to find out more.