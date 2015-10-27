BAUERWORKS APPOINTS MARK SCRUBY AS GROUP ACCOUNT DIRECTOR MELBOURNE

BauerWorks, Bauer Media’s content marketing division, today announced the appointment of Mark Scruby as Group Account Director for BauerWorks Melbourne.

This senior appointment follows the recent relaunch of Bauer Custom Media to BauerWorks and signifies the division’s growth in the multi-channel content marketing space.

Scruby joins BauerWorks following more than six years with Hardie Grant Media where he held a number of senior roles including Publisher, General Manager - Adelaide and more recently Content Director. Scruby’s appointment to the role of Group Account Director will see him manage the expanding BauerWorks portfolio in Melbourne.

On the appointment, BauerWorks Executive General Manager, Niall Murphy said, “Mark’s appointment demonstrates our continual commitment and investment in the Melbourne market. Mark’s experience and knowledge of content creation and his professional and hardworking approach to client management makes him a perfect candidate to lead our business in this market.”

On his appointment Mark Scruby said, “I am delighted to be joining BauerWorks at an exciting time in its evolution and leading the business in the Melbourne market where we have fantastic clients and some fantastic opportunities.”

Scruby’s appointment is effective immediately.