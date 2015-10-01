AUSTRALIA’S BEST ROOM REVEALED

Australia’s leading homemaker magazine brand, Australian House & Garden has awarded 2015's Room of the Year to Sydney based Decus Interiors at the annual Top 50 Rooms Awards.

Decus Interiors were presented the coveted award for a reading room they designed for a home on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and have won a trip for two to the Maison & Objet fair in Paris next January.

On the winning room, Lisa Green, Editor-in-Chief Australian House & Garden said, “The strong architectural statements in this outstanding room are beautifully complemented by details and furnishings that delight and surprise. The result is refined yet relaxed. I want to light the fire and plonk myself on the plush sofa with a good book.

“All of the rooms featured in our Top 50 special epitomise beautiful, clever and innovative Australian interior design and I congratulate all of this year’s winners.”

The winners of the annual Australian House & Garden Top 50 Rooms Awards were selected by an expert judging panel that included Kit Kemp, co-owner and Design Director for Firmdale Hotels, Lisa Green, Editor-in-Chief Australian House & Garden, Cameron Warwick, Managing Director Warwick Fabrics, Dana Tomić Hughes, Interior Designer Yellowtrace, Lucy Sutherland, Sales and Marketing Manager ISCD, Suzie Attiwill, Associate Professor in Interior Design at RMIT, Melissa Penfold of MelissaPenfold.com, and Alaana Cobon, Houses Editor Australian House & Garden.

Announced today at the official Top 50 Rooms luncheon at Melbourne’s Stokehouse City, the award program also recognised winners across seven other categories including Best use of Soft Furnishings, Best use of Colour, Best use of Materials, Best Indoor-Outdoor Connection, Best Kitchen, Best Lighting and Best Bathroom.

Australian House & Garden’s 2015 Top 50 Rooms is presented in partnership with Warwick Fabrics and supporting sponsors Haymes Paint, Blum, Domo, and Winning Appliances along with prize partner Maison & Objet.

For a full list of the 2015 winners visit http://www.homestolove.com.au/australian-house-and-gardens-2015-top-50-rooms-winners-2211.

The winners and judges' comments feature in a special Top 50 Rooms edition of Australian House & Garden magazine, on sale 5 October.