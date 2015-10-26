DEBORAH HUTTON REIGNITES THE ART OF ENTERTAINING AT HOME WITH HER NEW BOOK

Bauer Media Books is pleased to present Entertaining Made Easy with Deborah Hutton, a beautifully presented, 240-page hardcover book showcasing all of Hutton’s tips, tricks and secrets to entertaining family and friends at home.

“I hear people say, “I don’t have the time”, or, “I can’t cook and it’s too hard”, but this guide is guaranteed to make at-home entertaining easy and will hopefully go a long way to reigniting people’s passion for entertaining at home. There is nothing more fun and satisfying than sharing a meal at home and it should be as easy as opening our doors to friends, preparing something simple and delicious, chilling the vino and letting the rest take care of itself,” said Hutton on her new book.

“This book makes entertaining a breeze because it’s the ultimate ‘go-to’ guide for everything you need to know. Great recipes, cocktails, table setting ideas, themes inspiration, and even party etiquette. It’s all you need to know when it comes to being the host with the most,” she added.

From starters and soups through to delicious desserts that will have your friends and family talking well after the party has finished, Entertaining Made Easy combines more than 70 recipes, along with Hutton’s personal favourites that she has collected over the years.

Entertaining Made Easy with Deborah Hutton ($39.99 RRP) is available from all leading book outlets and online at magshop.com.au from 1 November.