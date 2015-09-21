VOTING FOR THE CLEO MOST ELIGIBLE BACHELOR 2015 JUST GOT XXL!

CLEO Editor-in-Chief Lucy Cousins today announced the Top 30 finalists for CLEO Bachelor XXL, 2015.

With this iconic competition now in its 29th year, the task of choosing the Top 30 never gets easier as the CLEO team scour cities, trawl through tradies, spot sports stars, keep out an eye for those flying high in business or just knocking around to find the boy next door!

“The search this year was definitely an XXL undertaking as we searched high and low to serve up the best blokes on offer. Now it’s up to Australia to have their say and vote. I look forward to unveiling our winner for 2015 in November,” said CLEO Editor-in-chief, Lucy Cousins.

The bachelor who receives the most votes and wins over more hearts will be awarded the coveted CLEO Bachelor crown along with $5000 cash and an amazing trip to Vietnam for two thanks to Topdeck.

The CLEO Most Eligible Bachelor of 2015 will be announced at an XXL event in Sydney on November 25.

And the nominees are:

Aldo Mignone, 30 Actor in A Place to Call Home, Seven

Alston Kam, 27 Accountant

Andrew Morley, 25 Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Former Home & Away actor

Broc Crannage, 28 Tradie

Chad Hurst, 22 Tradie and Model

Chris Durling, 31 Stage Actor in Les Misérables

Christian Wilkins, 20 Artist and Social Media Star

Dan Conn, 29 Trainer and F45 Academy CEO

Dustin Leonard, 29 Hero Condoms Founder

Dwayne Martens, 30 Amazonia CEO

Dylan Alcott, 21 Paralympic Gold Medalist

Dylan Clark, 22 Bass Player in Aussie Band Little Sea

Hayden Retford, 30 Tradie

Jack Delosa, 28 Entrepreneur and BRW Young Rich List Member

Jake Matthews, 21 UFC Athlete

Jimmy Niggles, 33 Beard Season Ambassador

Jye Emdur, 21 Model, DJ and University Student

Kyol Blakeney, 22 Student Representative

Matt Buntine, 21 AFL Player for GWS Giants

Michael Hing, 30 Comedian

Nick Wraym, 23 Buzzfeed Video Producer

Ryan Ginns, 27 2014 Big Brother Winner and Restaurant Co-owner

Sam Marks, 25 DJ and Dancer

Sanjeev Dave, 24 Banker

Solo Tohi, 28 Justice Crew

Taylor Henderson, 22 Musician

Tim Omaji, 28 Singer and Dancer

Timothy Downsborough, 31 Architect and Model

Travis Burns, 24 Actor on Neighbours, Channel Eleven

Zeke Samat, 23 Actor and Model

Michael Lane, 35 Dancer

Voting is now open until 13 November. Every CLEO reader who votes is eligible for the chance to win their own amazing 12-night/13-day Vietnam trip with Topdeck for two, including flights and transfers.

To vote, just head to http://www.cleo.com.au/bachelors/top-30 or pick up the October issue of CLEO on sale 21 September.