VOTING FOR THE CLEO MOST ELIGIBLE BACHELOR 2015 JUST GOT XXL!

CLEO Editor-in-Chief Lucy Cousins today announced the Top 30 finalists for CLEO Bachelor XXL, 2015.
With this iconic competition now in its 29th year, the task of choosing the Top 30 never gets easier as the CLEO team scour cities, trawl through tradies, spot sports stars, keep out an eye for those flying high in business or just knocking around to find the boy next door!
“The search this year was definitely an XXL undertaking as we searched high and low to serve up the best blokes on offer. Now it’s up to Australia to have their say and vote. I look forward to unveiling our winner for 2015 in November,” said CLEO Editor-in-chief, Lucy Cousins.
The bachelor who receives the most votes and wins over more hearts will be awarded the coveted CLEO Bachelor crown along with $5000 cash and an amazing trip to Vietnam for two thanks to Topdeck.
The CLEO Most Eligible Bachelor of 2015 will be announced at an XXL event in Sydney on November 25.
And the nominees are:
Aldo Mignone, 30 Actor in A Place to Call Home, Seven
Alston Kam, 27 Accountant
Andrew Morley, 25 Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Former Home & Away actor
Broc Crannage, 28 Tradie
Chad Hurst, 22 Tradie and Model
Chris Durling, 31 Stage Actor in Les Misérables
Christian Wilkins, 20 Artist and Social Media Star
Dan Conn, 29 Trainer and F45 Academy CEO
Dustin Leonard, 29 Hero Condoms Founder
Dwayne Martens, 30 Amazonia CEO
Dylan Alcott, 21 Paralympic Gold Medalist
Dylan Clark, 22 Bass Player in Aussie Band Little Sea
Hayden Retford, 30 Tradie
Jack Delosa, 28 Entrepreneur and BRW Young Rich List Member
Jake Matthews, 21 UFC Athlete
Jimmy Niggles, 33 Beard Season Ambassador
Jye Emdur, 21 Model, DJ and University Student
Kyol Blakeney, 22 Student Representative
Matt Buntine, 21 AFL Player for GWS Giants
Michael Hing, 30 Comedian
Nick Wraym, 23 Buzzfeed Video Producer
Ryan Ginns, 27 2014 Big Brother Winner and Restaurant Co-owner
Sam Marks, 25 DJ and Dancer
Sanjeev Dave, 24 Banker
Solo Tohi, 28 Justice Crew
Taylor Henderson, 22 Musician
Tim Omaji, 28 Singer and Dancer
Timothy Downsborough, 31 Architect and Model
Travis Burns, 24 Actor on Neighbours, Channel Eleven
Zeke Samat, 23 Actor and Model
Michael Lane, 35 Dancer
Voting is now open until 13 November. Every CLEO reader who votes is eligible for the chance to win their own amazing 12-night/13-day Vietnam trip with Topdeck for two, including flights and transfers.
To vote, just head to http://www.cleo.com.au/bachelors/top-30 or pick up the October issue of CLEO on sale 21 September.