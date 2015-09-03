SYDNEY TEEN ANNOUNCED DOLLY BEAUTY VLOGGER OF THE YEAR

Sydney teenager, Georgia Cate Keegan was today named the winner of DOLLY’s Beauty Vlogger of the Year, taking home more than $1000 in prizes thanks to ModelCo and SONY, along with representation from leading vlogger agency MAXCONNECTORS.

On the announcement, DOLLY Editor Lucy Cousins said, “We received an overwhelming amount of applications from some incredibly talented teenagers from across Australia; however Georgia’s entry was a standout winner, demonstrating skills well beyond her years.

“The concept of vlogging might seem completely alien to some, but it is a big part of teen’s lives these days with the proliferation of smartphones making user generated content easier to create than ever before. We love the sense of honesty and authenticity in Georgia’s video and look forward to uncovering more great talent in the near future.”

As the winner of DOLLY’s Beauty Vlogger of the Year, Keegan takes home six months’ worth of ModelCo make-up, a SONY Cyber-shot HX90V camera valued at $599, the chance to vlog for DOLLY and ModelCo, a 12-month subscription to DOLLY and representation from leading vlogger agency MAXCONNECTORS.

DOLLY is Australia’s number on teen magazine brand, read by more than 197,000 girls every month. Online the brand connects with more than 400,000 fans and followers across social media channels and generates more than half a million unique browsers at dolly.com.au every month.

View Georgia Cate Keegan’s winning vlogger video here.



Source: Roy Morgan, Social media statistic based on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. Online traffic based on Google Analytics.