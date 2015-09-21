QANTAS AND ACER PARTNER WITH THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY FOR WOMEN OF THE FUTURE

The Australian Women’s Weekly is pleased to announce Qantas as the official partner of the 2015 Women of the Future scholarship alongside associate partner Acer, event sponsor Crown Resorts and broadcast partner SKY NEWS.

Now in its third year, the campaign awards and celebrates talent and entrepreneurship. It’s about finding the young women who, through their smart and inspirational ideas, will be part of building the nation’s future.

Thanks to Qantas the scholarship awards one People’s Choice winner and a Judges Choice winner who will each receive $10,000 cash, a $10,000 Qantas travel bursary plus a year-long Qantas club membership. Six runners-up will receive $5000 cash and a $5000 Qantas travel bursary.

“We received an overwhelming amount of high calibre entrants from women from all around Australia, and as you will see from the list of semi-finalists we have unearthed some amazing young women doing incredible things,” said The Australian Women’s Weekly Editor-in-Chief, Helen McCabe.

The winners of The Australian Women’s Weekly Qantas Women of the Future scholarship will be announced at an awards dinner at the Art Gallery of New South Wales on Tuesday 22 September. The evening will be hosted by SKY NEWS Political Editor David Speers and presided over by former Governor-General, the Honourable Dame Quentin Bryce, in her role as Patron of the Award.

In attendance will be some of the Women of the Future judges which included The Hon. Julie Bishop, Turia Pitt, Olivia Wirth, Leigh Sales, Lisa Wilkinson, Denise Morcombe, Chloe Shorten and Jesinta Campbell.

The search for this year’s winners took The Australian Women’s Weekly staff on a cross-country odyssey, – visiting every corner of the nation to meet, interview and ultimately uncover the young women who will help secure Australia’s future.

Qantas has amplified their association through a multi-channel advertising campaign across the print and digital assets of The Australian Women’s Weekly, event integration and co-branded content running across Qantas owned media channels including Qantas Club lounges and in-flight entertainment.

To view the semi-finalists of the 2015 Women of the Future scholarship, visit

http://ww.aww.com.au/women-of-the-future/