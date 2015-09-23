GOURMET TRAVELLER LAUNCHES TABLEWARE RANGE

Australian Gourmet Traveller is pleased to announce the launch of the Gourmet Traveller Signature Collection by Robert Gordon Australia, an eight-piece tableware collection available exclusively at selected Domayne stores nationally and online.

The afternoon tea-themed collection – handmade entirely in Australia by one of the remaining production potteries in the country – includes creamers, cake stands, platters and plates in Vanilla, Shortbread, Charcoal and Sage. The pieces feature a unique lace-patterned embossing, designed in partnership with Gourmet Traveller, and display a unique matte finish, bleeding out in parts to make way for contrasting high-gloss highlights.

On the new range, Gourmet Traveller Editor, Anthea Loucas, says: “I like to think of the range as table accessories, a bit like a fashion capsule collection – pieces that can slot easily into and around the tableware you might already have and that you would update season to season.

“I believe the range will really resonate with our readers’ passion for entertaining; they can virtually recreate the pages of Gourmet Traveller on their dining table. And it’s a great example of two Australian brands working together to create something functional and really beautiful, too. I hope the readers love the range as much as we do.”

Sue Kropp, Product Development and Visual Merchandising Manager at Domayne, says: “It’s a range for people who love to create a beautiful table as much as they do to cook and entertain. It’s an extension of what the magazine is all about – entertaining, experience and escape.”

The Gourmet Traveller Signature Collection by Robert Gordon Australia is the latest in the line of successful Gourmet Traveller brand extensions including the Hotel and Restaurant Guides, and the Gourmet Fast App and the Mornington Peninsula Pop-up restaurant in January.

The Gourmet Traveller Signature Collection by Robert Gordon Australia is available in Domayne stores and online from October, with pieces starting from $30.

For the full story on the Gourmet Traveller Signature Collection by Robert Gordon Australia, check out the October issue of Gourmet Traveller, on sale 24 September.