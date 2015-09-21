BETHECOVER WITH ELLE AUSTRALIA

ELLE Australia is set to launch an Australian magazine first, placing the reader front and centre on the cover of the October edition of the magazine.

Featuring a mirrored cover treatment that allows the reader to place their reflection where a cover model would usually sit, the October edition of ELLE is the first of its kind in Australia and is the first-time a model, star or influencer has not graced the cover of the magazine.

“The October issue is about celebrating the true identity of today’s Australian women in a way that showcases the varied, layered and complex creatures that we are. It is about celebrating the state of the nation’s women right here, right now.

“Our feature story ‘We are Women’, captures an incredible portrait of the different faces of Australian women, alongside stories of dreams and challenges. We hope our cover execution will encourage our readers to add their story to this history making snapshot,” said Justine Cullen, Editor-in-Chief, ELLE Australia.

‘We are Women’ showcases 47 women and girls aged one-month through to one-century, with household names including Lisa Wilkinson, Julie Bishop, Margaret Pomeranz and Chrissie Swan expressing their hopes, dreams and challenges, alongside incredible every-day women and girls.

Readers can contribute to the ‘We Are Women’ gallery by submitting their own headshot via facebook.com/ELLEaus.

The October edition of ELLE Australia is on sale Monday 21 September, and features a free 60-page spring racing style guide created in association with MYER.